Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Monday to follow up on restructuring and development efforts for Egypt’s textile companies. The meeting was attended by Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, along with senior ministry officials.

Madbouly underlined the state’s commitment to modernising textile factories, noting that the government has invested billions in the sector. He stressed that this investment must be safeguarded through professional management, governance, and expanded partnerships with the private sector.

The Prime Minister said these steps are in line with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to continue upgrading public business sector companies, enhance performance and governance, and maximise asset returns. He emphasised the importance of setting clear targets for each company within a defined long-term vision, while ensuring adherence to international standards of quality, sustainability, and technological advancement.

Mohamed El-Homsani, Cabinet spokesperson, said the meeting discussed development projects in textile factories, cooperation with the private sector, and related initiatives.

Minister El-Shimy explained that the national textile development project seeks to maximise the value of Egyptian cotton and restore the country’s leadership in the global textile market. The plan includes comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, factory modernisation, new machinery, advanced technologies, and continuous worker training to raise efficiency. These measures, he said, will increase production capacity, strengthen competitiveness, and open new export markets for high-quality products.

El-Shimy presented progress on the project, noting that the first phase is already operational, with the second and third phases nearing completion. He highlighted rising output, citing Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in Mahalla, which increased production from 117 tonnes in 2022/2023 to 3,373 tonnes in 2023/2024, and further to 6,288 tonnes in 2024/2025. Efforts are also underway to secure raw materials to meet growing demand.

The minister stressed that the private sector is a strategic partner in sustainable development. He said the ministry is actively encouraging both domestic and foreign investment, offering broad opportunities and attractive facilities, particularly in textiles. Successful examples of partnerships with private firms already exist, he added, reflecting the government’s openness to collaboration.

El-Shimy noted that multiple meetings have been held with international investors from Korea, China, Turkey, and other countries, focusing on joint management and operation of production capacity at maximum efficiency. These partnerships, he explained, bring valuable governance expertise while helping to exploit underutilised assets, generate foreign currency, create jobs, and increase exports.

