Egypt - Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, participated in a panel discussion organized by the Egyptian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (EPEA), alongside key government officials and business leaders.

The discussion, which included Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, and Ahmed Kouchouk, Minister of Finance, focused on enhancing Egypt’s investment climate and boosting foreign trade activity.

During the session, El-Khatib outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to simplify investment procedures and reform legislation to attract both local and foreign investors. He reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that strengthens its position as a regional hub for trade and investment.

The Minister highlighted Egypt’s competitive advantages, including its modern infrastructure, rapidly developing urban centers, large consumer market, and highly skilled workforce. He also emphasized the country’s strategic geographic location, which provides seamless access to markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. These factors, he noted, have contributed to a steady increase in foreign investment and the entry of new companies seeking to capitalize on Egypt’s growth opportunities and investment incentives.

Egypt’s investment appeal is further bolstered by its renewable energy potential, trade agreements with over 70 countries, and a range of incentives designed to attract investors. El-Khatib stressed that the ministry is dedicated to creating a stable, transparent, and competitive investment ecosystem that empowers the private sector as the primary driver of economic growth.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to protecting domestic industries from unfair trade practices while ensuring a regulatory framework that fosters fair competition. By strengthening public-private partnerships and streamlining business operations, Egypt aims to accelerate economic progress and reinforce its position as a leading investment destination.

