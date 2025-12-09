UAE – Cantor, a premier global investment bank and part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies, is expanding its presence in the MENA region with a new office in the UAE.

The company has secured in-principle approval for a financial services permission to carry on regulated activities in or from the ADGM, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the new office will support Cantor’s ongoing commitment to widen its operations in key international markets and to serve regional clients across the Middle East.

Ali Khalpey, Head of Middle East, Investment Banking & Capital Markets at Cantor, joined earlier this year to oversee the firm’s expansion across the Gulf region.

At EFG Hermes, he served as Head of Equity Capital Markets, bringing extensive experience executing transactions and developing client relationships across the Middle East.

Sage Kelly, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Global Head of Investment Banking, Cantor, said: “The Middle East is a key growth market for Cantor as we continue to expand our global investment banking and capital markets platform.”

Kelly added: “As we expand into Abu Dhabi, we are bringing the same long-term, talent-driven approach that has guided Cantor for decades. With Ali’s leadership, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities across the Gulf and deliver the full scope of Cantor’s capabilities to clients.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, highlighted: “Cantor’s presence will contribute towards our growing ecosystem and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s continued development as a hub for capital markets activity.”

Subject to final regulatory approval, the new office is expected to be launched in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

