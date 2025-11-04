Bentley Reid, the employee-owned wealth manager, has opened its Dubai office, Bentley Reid (DIFC) Limited.

The company is incorporated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and has been granted a Category 4 regulatory licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

CEO Peter Clark has relocated with his family from the UK to Dubai, to help establish the new operation, and the company has secured an office in the DIFC’s new Funds Centre.

Peter Clark, CEO, said: “We are thrilled to build on the firm’s growth of the past few years. Bentley Reid has been helping high and ultra-high-net-worth international families with their wealth management needs for over 40 years. Our vast experience with expat clients in Hong Kong, in particular, makes opening a Middle East office a natural next step.”

He added: “We believe our discreet and highly personalised, service-led approach will appeal in what is clearly a fast-growing market.”

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Bentley Reid to DIFC’s vibrant and growing financial community. Originally founded in Hong Kong with a strong UK and European presence today, Bentley Reid’s decision to establish a presence in the Centre reflects DIFC’s continued appeal to respected wealth and investment managers with a global mandate. We look forward to supporting Bentley Reid as they expand their footprint and connect with the opportunities available from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s leading financial centre.”

According to a Henley & Partners report, as at the end of 2024, Dubai was home to the highest concentration of wealth in any Middle Eastern city. In 2025, the UAE is projected to attract around 9,800 new millionaires, the highest inbound migration globally, outperforming traditional centres like London and Singapore.

Adding to this momentum, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has emerged as a hotspot for ultra-wealthy families. It now hosts over 1,000 family related entities, including 120 family offices managing $1.2 trillion in assets globally. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

