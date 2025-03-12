Linxon, a joint venture between premier engineering consulting company AtkinsRéalis and global technology leader Hitachi Energy, said it had secured $1 billion in new orders for the calendar year 2024.

Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, Linxon is a specialist in turnkey electrical AC substation projects for renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission, and transportation and electrification solutions.

The secured contracts have been distributed across all three regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa, and Europe, with each region making a substantial contribution, it stated.

Linxon pointed out that while the majority of its operations were focused on Transmission System Operators (TSOs), there had also been notable success for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) within the Americas, including entry into Puerto Rico with an initial batch of nine projects to integrate renewables.

Additionally, the company has significantly expanded its market presence in the Middle East with a major award in Abu Dhabi, said the statement.

In Europe, significant progress has been made to increase the pipeline of projects from TSOs across Linxon’s core markets, with new awards expected in the first half of 2025, it added.

Following a strong performance in 2023, this significant achievement underscores Linxon’s progress over the past years, the trust established with its clients, and the robust growth within the power transmission sector, said its top official.

"We are ideally positioned for the market super cycle and are fully dedicated to maintaining this growth trajectory, increasing the services to our customers, providing opportunities to our staff, and achieving strong financial results for our shareholders," remarked its CEO Stefan Reisacher.

"With our recent consolidation into three robust hubs, we have seen continuous improvement in our execution capabilities. Effective project execution – delivered on time, with quality, and within budget – is fundamental to our business success," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).