British luxury carmaker Aston Martin said on Wednesday it had raised about 111 million pounds ($139.7 million) in equity at a price of 100 pence per share, a more than 7% discount to the stock's last close.

Its shares closed at 107.9 pence on Tuesday.

Together with a debt offering of senior secured notes worth 100 million pounds, the company said it had raised about 211 million pounds to help finance its electrification strategy and future investments.

Late on Tuesday, Aston Martin forecast annual core profit to fall short of 2023 levels due to delivery delays in the ultra-exclusive Valiant models and said it expects to deliver only half of the 38 Valiant models by this year end.

The company, famous for being fictional secret agent James Bond's car of choice, has been hit by persistent depressed demand in China and supply disruptions. In February, it said it would delay the launch of its first electric car to 2026.

($1 = 0.7945 pounds)

