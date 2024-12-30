Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based edtech YNMO has raised $5 million in investment, led by Wa’ed Ventures, the $500 million venture capital arm of Aramco.

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Nour Nouf Ventures, a fund focused on impact-driven startups, also led the fundraising transaction, according to a press release

Ynmo will use the funding to expand its services and introduce new features aimed at improving support for children with disabilities and enhancing their access to early childhood services.

The company also seeks to reinforce its partnerships with governmental, educational, and rehabilitative institutions across the Gulf region.

Founded in 2017 by Fahad Al Nemary, Abdullah Murad and Faisal Al Nemary, Ynmo provides an integrated platform for organising services for children with disabilities and their families.

Ynmo enables specialists to develop advanced rehabilitation and educational programmes based on AI technology.

It also allows parents to access support and consultations through a large network of specialists in behavioural therapy, speech and language therapy, and psychological therapy.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Acting Executive Director of Investment & Incubation of Qatar Development Bank, said: “Our support for this sector aligns closely with the clusters and sectors targeted under Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy 2024–2030.”

Fahad Al Nemary, Co-Founder and CEO of Ynmo, commented: “This funding will accelerate our mission to improve services for children with disabilities.”

“We are committed to creating a future where every child, regardless of their abilities, has the right to quality education and support,” he added.

