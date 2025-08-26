DUBAI: Abu Dhabi alternative investment manager Lunate is acquiring a minority stake in hedge fund Brevan Howard, the two companies said on Tuesday, the latest high-profile investment by Abu Dhabi in a global asset manager.

The two firms said they would set up an investment platform based in Abu Dhabi, offering new funds, with an initial commitment of $2 billion by Lunate. They did not provide further details on the size or value of the stake. (Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Susan Fenton)



