Saudi-based Umm Al Qura Development & Construction said it has signed an agreement with Fakeeh Care Group to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Makkah city at a total investment of SR1 billion ($266 million).

Fakeeh Care Group is a unit of Dr Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, one of the most distinguished pioneers in healthcare institutions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE for more than 42 years.

The major medical facility will boast 200 beds, 60 outpatient clinics, 20 emergency units, and six operation rooms, stated Umm Al Qura, the owner and developer of Masar destination in Makkah city.

The agreement was signed at a key ceremony held in the presence of the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al Rabiah.

"Today we add a new dimension to the Masar in providing integrated health care to the visitors and residents of Makkah in a strategic partnership with Fakih Medical Group," said Yasser Abu Atiq, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction after signing the deal.

Once operational in 2027, it will serve approximately 340,000 patients annually, he added.

