Tunisia - The Bardo pharmaceutical warehouse was inaugurated on Thursday afternoon following renovation work carried out in cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Embassy of the United States of America in Tunisia.

"The renovation work, which cost an estimated $840,000, has allowed the warehouse to be equipped and modernised for the storage of medicines and vaccines,” said Chekib Zedini, Director General of Primary Health Care during the inauguration, which was attended by Natasha Franceshi, Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Tunisia.

Zedini said the project was launched in 2020 as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the US embassy in Tunis. It was later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The renovation of the pharmaceutical warehouse, which is considered the second largest pharmaceutical warehouse after that of the central pharmacy, resumed in the second half of 2022,” he explained.

This warehouse will ensure the supply of medicines to all primary health care centres in all regions of the country, he said, adding that it will be equipped with modern cold storage facilities and a computer system for monitoring and managing stocks of medicines and vaccines.

For her part, the Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Tunisia praised the efforts of all those involved in and responsible for implementing the project to renovate the Bardo pharmaceutical warehouse, stressing that it represents a new step forward in the process of strengthening Tunisia-US cooperation.

She underlined the importance of this warehouse, which will help meet urgent health needs through good storage practices for medicines, vaccines and other health products that require optimal refrigeration and preservation conditions.

