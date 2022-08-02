The Thumbay group has created a new learning platform to provide quality online medical education.

It will provide over 200 courses and is scheduled to launch by the end of this year.

Healthvarsity is poised to offer niche programs in autism, mental health, ayurveda, homeopathy, and Chinese traditional medicine (TCM) including many others from leading organizations across the globe.

The platform will provide sections for mentors to help students, and sections for hospitals and institutes to have employee training portal access to improve their performance.

Courses will be categorized into three levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced levels where the user can learn remotely at his own pace and complete the course at ease, using advanced learning technologies.

The platform will use AI for student analytics, course analytics, and engagement analysis to provide a better experience to the user and have better learning outcomes.

Provision of courses using AR/VR and metaverse technologies are also on the road map sketched by a team of technology specialists, doctors, and health professionals working in various hospitals after analysing the problems they face and providing a hands-on solution.

The main features of the portal will include course catalogue, job portal, instructors catalogue, partner listing, become an instructor, CO-branded portal for corporates. coaching section for entrance exams, a blog section for articles, taking one-to-one classes, selecting a teacher for a particular course, university section for universities to market their courses.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Thumbay Moideen, the founder president of Thumbay Group, said, “We are very excited to build this platform as we hope to bridge the learning gap for healthcare professionals and create a borderless learning experience of the future for learners. We wish to establish as leaders in the EdTech domain.”

