Bahrain - A state-of-the-art dialysis facility that will be a boon for kidney patients in Bahrain was inaugurated yesterday at KIMSHEALTH Bahrain Medical Centre (KBMC) in Umm Al Hassam.

It is located on the second floor of the centre and comprises 10 dialysis machines, three private rooms and two isolation rooms.

Ambitious future plans to create a comprehensive programme for kidney care were also revealed at the launch of the new facility.

“Our medical centres focus on preventative care, but vital treatments like dialysis are equally important,” chief executive Dr Sheriff Sahadulla told the GDN.

He added that the dialysis centre is the culmination of KIMS’ region-wide expertise combined with the experience of US-certified nephrologists from the Arab Renal Care Group (ARCG) in Jordan.

Present during the event yesterday was KIMS chairman and Royal Bahrain Hospital president Ahmed Jawahery who added that they planned to expand this programme to perform kidney transplants at an affordable cost.

He said that the centre will offer exceptional renal care for patients on dialysis supervised by American Board-certified nephrologists, working together under the umbrella of the ARCG.

The facility is equipped to deliver services through modern dialysis technology, fully trained and qualified dialysis technicians and nurses and a pleasant ambience.

Patients will now have easier access to hemodialysis in a community-centred outpatient setting rather than needing to go to a hospital.

A crucial feature at the centre is the isolation rooms which ensures that patients with communicable diseases like hepatitis and HIV receive treatment without the risk of infecting fellow patients.

“We are taking a multi-disciplinary approach to provide cost-effective international-quality treatment,” said ARCG co-founder Dr Issa Kawalit.

“The patients’ well-being is not limited to just their physical wellness but also their psychological health.”

Dr Kawalit said that just as a vascular team will be present to address patients with kidney-related heart problems, there will also be dieticians and social workers to address other needs.

Consultant nephrologist Dr Muhannad El-Twal said that KIMSHEALTH dialysis patients will receive immediate medical, psychological and financial evaluation.

The Jordanian doctor added that another goal is to treat kidney diseases before they reach end-stage severity.

“Renal disease is devastating because it can affect many organs including the heart and the brain,” he said.

“End-Stage Renal Disease is a nasty illness that I do not wish on anyone.”

According to Mr Jawahery, KIMSHEALTH is actively working with the Health Ministry to acquire licensing to perform kidney transplants.

“Since its establishment in 2004 as the first private hospital in Bahrain, KIMSHEALTH has always strived to provide new services to its patients and tend to their healthcare needs.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).