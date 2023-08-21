A new state-of-the-art hospital, located on Seychelles' third most populated island, La Digue, and built at a cost of AED25 million ($6.8 million) has been inaugurated by the country’s President Wavel Ramkalawan.

The hospital was built through a contribution provided by HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and the “Mother of the Nation”, a WAM report said.

The hospital is equipped to provide services to around 3,000 residents annually and was established according to the latest international standards and equipped with state-of-the-art devices and equipment, covering various medical specialities required by the island and the nearby islands and built in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

Generous donation

Ramkalawan expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his appreciation for the generous donation of Sheikha Fatima that funded the construction of the hospital, which is a gift to the people of La Digue Island and a significant milestone in its history.

Ramkalawan affirmed that the hospital's construction is part of the continuous humanitarian support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to Seychelles and its people. He also recalled the UAE President’s directives during the Covid-19 pandemic to provide vaccines and medical equipment to his country, which enabled the people of Seychelles to further contain the pandemic, reflecting the strong and exceptional relations between the two friendly countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC; Ahmed Al Neyadi, Charge d' Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Victoria; Peggy Vidot, Minister of Health of Seychelles; Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles, and senior officials from Seychelles Ministry of Health and the ERC.

Humanitarian approach

The opening of La Digue Hospital aligns with the UAE's humanitarian approach to helping friendly nations, which constitutes supporting vital developmental projects, especially in the healthcare sector.

Al Junaibi said the opening of the healthcare facility embodies the deep-rooted ties between the peoples of the UAE and Seychelles, describing it as the outcome of the strong cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

"This project helps realise the UAE's strategy of sustainable giving through the implementation of ambitious developmental programmes and projects that have a profound impact on infrastructure development and the provision of essential services to friendly nations. The UAE always strives to enhance its humanitarian efforts and initiatives in Seychelles," he stated.

Giving spirit

The UAE Ambassador affirmed that HH Sheikha Fatima's generous gesture further testifies to the giving spirit of the UAE, adding that the hospital will also provide its service to the people of the neighbouring island of Praslin.

Al Neyadi expressed his thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, HH Sheikha Fatima and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed for their great support for such projects.

Ahmed Al Hajri, Director of External Projects Management at the ERC, explained that the hospital is the first multi-speciality hospital on La Digue Island and offers several services, including physical therapy, emergency care, general medicine, dental care, audiology, ophthalmology, in addition to incorporating operating and recovery rooms, and units for kidney dialysis and women's maternity care, among others.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).