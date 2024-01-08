Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) has successfully utilised minimally invasive diagnostic and robotic surgical techniques to treat a patient suffering from endometrial cancer, rendering the patient completely disease-free.

Endometrial cancer, also known as uterine cancer, occurs in the layers of cells that form the lining of the uterus, called the endometrium. Globally, it is the sixth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 15th most common cancer overall. When diagnosed early on, endometrial cancer is highly treatable.

The elderly patient was diagnosed with cancer after she reported postmenopausal bleeding and was referred to SSMC from another hospital for further management. Specialists at SSMC subsequently conducted a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) to detect the presence and spread of cancer cells. This negated the need for the patient to undergo a lymphadenectomy, which involves the surgical removal and dissection of lymph nodes to examine the tissue for cancer and typically carries risks including infections, nerve damage and thromboembolic events.

The patient then underwent a robot-assisted laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy, which involved the removal of the uterus, fallopian tube and both ovaries to remove all cancerous cells and prevent the chance of recurrence.

Dr. Mathebele Makwela, obstetrics and gynaecology consultant at SSMC, explained, “Our approach throughout this case was to minimise any risks to the patient by adopting minimally invasive and highly accurate procedures. The patient is of an advanced age and suffers from clinically severe obesity, which added to the risk associated with treating the cancer. However, the sentinel lymph node biopsy helped us accurately assess the cancer’s spread without subjecting the patient to the potential complications associated with traditional lymphadenectomy. Our robot-assisted hysterectomy further ensured thorough removal of affected tissue, and she was able to be discharged just two days after surgery.”

Post-surgery diagnosis showed that the patient’s lymph nodes were negative, confirming that none of the draining lymph nodes contained cancer. The patient only required localised vaginal brachytherapy or radiation to kill any cancer cells that may still linger.

The entire process was conducted under the guidance of the multidisciplinary Tumor Board at SSMC, involving the departments of Gynaecologic Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Radiology and Pathology. Collaboratively, the specialists were able to identify the best route for treatment and to also eliminate the chances for recurrence.