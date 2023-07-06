Egypt - Servier, in collaboration with the International Society for Clinical Oncology (ISCO) and the Egyptian Foundation for Medical Sciences (EFMS), announced on Tuesday the launch of its treatment for pancreatic cancer in Egypt.

Tamer El-Nahas, Professor of Clinical Oncology at Cairo University, said, “Pancreatic cancer is often referred to as the ’emperor of all cancer maladies’ because it is so difficult to treat. Drug discovery and development efforts in pancreatic cancer have yielded very few treatment options, and the combined five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is very low at just 12.5%.”

According to the World Health Organization, pancreatic cancer is estimated to be the seventh most common cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, accounting for more than 466,003 deaths globally in 2020. It is anticipated to become the second leading cause of cancer-related death by 2030.

Ibtessam Saad Eldin, Professor of Clinical Oncology at Cairo University, said, “Pancreatic cancer is one of the most devastating cancers that claims the lives of far too many people far too soon. Almost 80% of pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed at a locally advanced or metastatic stage, at which point the tumor is no longer operable and remaining treatment options are limited and often accompanied by a high toxicity profile.”

“This is why the launch of liposomal irinotecan is a major milestone in the fight against pancreatic cancer. It has demonstrated significantly improved median overall survival, doubled median progression-free survival (mPFS), and helped preserve patients’ quality of life, a fundamental need at this stage of the illness,” she added.

Liposomal irinotecan is a drug that is designed to specifically target and kill pancreatic cancer cells. It is delivered to the tumor in a liposome, which is a small capsule that protects the drug from being broken down by the body’s immune system. This allows the drug to reach the tumor in higher concentrations and have a greater effect.

Amr Shafik, Professor of Clinical Oncology at Ain Shams University, said, “The introduction of liposomal irinotecan is set to transform the treatment landscape in Egypt, allowing more patients to receive and benefit from second- and third-line treatments, improving their overall survival.”

“The complex nature of pancreatic cancer requires a unique molecule, expressly designed to overcome the pharmacological and clinical limitations of conventional irinotecan and enhance antitumor efficacy while reducing toxicity. Its success lies in the use of a new technique – liposome – to preferentially accumulate in pancreatic cancer cells and fight the cancer, allowing the drug to last more than three times conventional irinotecan at a fifth of its dose. It also has a manageable toxicity profile,” he added.

Patrick Tete, Managing Director of Servier Egypt, said, “We are pleased to introduce liposomal irinotecan in Egypt. This marks an important step forward in our ambition to become a leading player in the fight against pancreatic cancer. It also substantiates and broadens our oncology portfolio in Egypt, which was first launched in 2020 with the introduction of treatments for colorectal and gastric cancer.”

