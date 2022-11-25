Riyadh - Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company was awarded two contracts at an aggregated value of SAR 280.85 million from the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources on 21 November 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Under the SAR 154.33 million contract, the firm will handle the maintenance, cleaning, and personal care works of the comprehensive rehabilitation centres and social care homes for the sixth group in Medina and Yanbu.

In addition, Scientific & Medical Equipment will perform the maintenance, cleaning, and personal care works for the third group in Makkah, Taif, and Al Qunfudhah at a value of SAR 126.52 million.

The two projects, which hold a 24-month duration period, are expected to reflect on the Tadawul-listed company's income statements during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.

Scientific & Medical Equipment pointed out that it will disclose any further developments regarding the awarded agreements in due time.

Last October, the Saudi Ministry of Education awarded the company an operation project worth SAR 13.46 million.

