Riyadh – Scientific & Medical Equipment House Company has signed a one-year contract worth SAR 25.49 million with the Saudi government on 13 November 2023 to supply and operate road safety equipment in Riyadh.

The contract, which was awarded by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services on 5 November this year, will cover the delivery, implementation, and operation of specialised devices, according to a statement to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The project is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial results in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Scientific & Medical Equipment House achieved a net profit of SAR 24.90 million and a revenue of SAR 567.50 million.

