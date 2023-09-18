The King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh has developed a new technology to image brain tissue using Magnetic Resonance (MR), in collaboration with the National Neuroscience Institute.

Saudi Health stated on September 14, 2023, that this new technology targets hydrogen atoms, as MR waves simulate hydrogen atoms’ frequency.

This technology is state-of-the-art and it goes beyond medical applications to research applications due to its technical specifications.

MR researchers produced the first image of diffused sodium inside brain tissue through this new technology, said a statement.

