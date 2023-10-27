Saudi Arabia - King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) at the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Saudi Arabia’s leading institution in biomedical and clinical research, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sanofi to elevate the Kingdom’s role in global research and development (R&D) and healthcare innovation. Signed at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) 7th Edition in Riyadh, the agreement intends to advance clinical research in KSA and establish a sustainable disease management ecosystem powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Real-World Evidence (RWE), with an emphasis on rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders.



The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Dr Ahmed Alaskar, Executive Director of King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, and Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager, Sanofi Greater Gulf.



Aligned with the principles of value-based healthcare, the wide-ranging partnership emphasises outcome-driven, innovative solutions, with the objective of establishing a sustainable disease management ecosystem – characterized by early and precise diagnostics, ground-breaking therapies, and effective disease management – to enhance the journey of rare disease patients.

The partnership signifies a significant investment in clinical research within KSA and is anticipated to make substantial contributions to clinical research, advancing the Saudi healthcare community’s understanding of genetic diseases and paving the way for predictive algorithms that can revolutionize the early detection of rare diseases.



Furthermore, Sanofi and KAIMRC will work together to advance clinical trials and enhance expertise in oncology, malignant haematological disorders and rare blood disorders, in line with the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs’ healthcare transformation ambitions.



Dr Ahmed Alaskar, Executive Director of King Abdullah International Medical Research Center said: “Our collaboration with Sanofi is a vital step in catalysing data-driven innovation in healthcare, moving the Kingdom towards an era of faster clinical decisions, personalized therapies, and improved diagnosis and treatment outcomes – leading to a better quality of life for patients. At KAIMRC, we’re dedicated to the purpose of transforming research findings into practical applications through cutting edge biomedical R&D and innovation, that empower people to live better lives, including through strategic collaborations with key international players. Our partnership with Sanofi, a leading global pharmaceutical company, will enable us to share scientific and clinical expertise especially in the area of rare diseases, propelling progress towards our national goal of becoming a world leader in biotech research while laying the foundation for a sustainable, future-ready healthcare system.”



Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager, Sanofi Greater Gulf stated: “The collaboration between Sanofi and KAIMRC has the potential, collectively, to transform the healthcare landscape in KSA, contributing to improved patient outcomes and positioning the nation as a pioneer in cutting-edge clinical research. Sanofi has a long history of working with the healthcare community in KSA to accelerate innovation and find solutions to patients’ unmet needs, and we’re proud to reinforce our commitment as a strategic partner to Saudi Vision 2030 with this ambitious joint initiative, which opens new windows for us to contribute to the nation’s healthcare transformation journey. Sanofi is going ‘all in’ on Artificial Intelligence and data science to speed breakthroughs for patients, and we look forward to sharing our expertise in clinical research and cognitive technologies with KAIMRC, a leading biomedical R&D and clinical research organization in KSA, to make available the tools needed to make better everyday decisions, benefiting patients and communities.”



Reinforcing its commitment to the rare disease community in KSA, Sanofi has implemented a full-spectrum patient ecosystem that provides 360° support to rare disease patients – including home infusion and family screening programs. Last year, Sanofi launched the Combined Patient Program, giving rare disease patients in the Kingdom greater control over the management of their condition.

