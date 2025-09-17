RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health said 91 percent of emergency room visitors in 2024 were treated within four hours, while average surgery wait times fell 60 percent from 53 days in 2022 to 21 days.



The results, measured under the Ada’a Health platform, highlight major gains in service quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction across the Kingdom.



The overall average hospital stay dropped from 5.5 days in 2017 to four days in 2024, representing a 27 percent improvement. Meanwhile, waiting times for specialized clinics were reduced from 23 days in 2022 to 16 days in 2024 — a 30 percent reduction that reflects faster access to specialized care.



Maternity and pediatric services recorded further progress, with adherence to breastfeeding practices rising by 23 percent and newborn care and safety indicators improving by more than 22 percent. Officials said these results underline the impact of strengthened maternal and child health programs.



The ministry highlighted that these gains, measured under the Ada’a Health platform, reflect substantial progress in key performance indicators that assess the effectiveness of health service providers and encourage competition across various tracks.



The ministry added that the improvements achieved in 2023 and 2024 have had a direct effect on service quality, response times, and patient satisfaction across the Kingdom, in line with broader health transformation goals.

