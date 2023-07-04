Riyadh – Saudi Ground Services Company penned a SAR 105 million deal with Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company on 2 July, according to a bourse filing.

Under the agreement, Bupa Arabia will offer medical insurance services for Saudi Ground Services’ employees as well as their families.

The contract holds a duration period of one year, starting from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Saudi Ground Services turned profitable at SAR 40.04 million, compared to net losses after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 19.01 million in Q1-22.

Meanwhile, Bupa Arabia registered SAR 230.13 million in net profit before Zakat during the January-March 2023 period, an annual hike of 122.27% from SAR 103.53 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).