RIYADH — The National Center for Security Operations in Riyadh, Makkah and Al-Sharqiyah regions received 2,558,741 calls via the unified emergency number 911 in July 2023 alone.



The highest number of emergency calls was in Riyadh region with 1,112,669 calls, followed by Makkah region with 953,067, and Al-Sharqiyah with 493,005 calls.



The 911 call center transfers the calls it receives to the security and service authorities depending on their nature.

Calls are received through advanced automated systems that are handled by specialized cadres who speak several languages, with high accuracy and professionalism around the clock.

