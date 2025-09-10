Saudi Arabia's Al-Modawat Specialized Medical Co has announced that construction work is nearing completion on the expansion of the eastern wing of the hospital’s main building.

The wing is expected to become operational and officially open during the fourth quarter of 2025, it said in a filing to Saudi Exchange.

This expansion will result in a 23% increase in the number of inpatient rooms and a 12% increase in the number of medical clinics, it said.

The opening of the eastern wing is expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity and accommodate a higher number of patients, which will positively impact the group's financial performance. The financial impact is anticipated to begin appearing in the fourth quarter of 2025 and extend into the first quarter of 2026, it added.

