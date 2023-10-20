Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the two sides in areas related to research, development and innovation in healthcare.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Saleh Ali Al Marri, Assistant Minister of Health Affairs at Ministry of Public Health, and Eng. Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation and create new opportunities for research and innovation, as well as to develop local talents and attract global expertise to enhance the progress of the health system.

Dr. Saleh Ali Almarri said, “The signing of the MoU with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council comes within the framework of the Ministry of Public Health’s keenness to enhance and activate cooperation between health research institutions to achieve the optimal use and effective sharing of information and innovations, in addition to supporting research activities, researchers and infrastructure for research and innovation.”

He added: “Developing an integrated, world-class health system, as provided in the Qatar National Vision and the Third National Development Strategy, requires achieving the greatest cooperation and coordination at the national level in health research activities, optimization of resources, and support for the practical application of important medical discoveries and achievements that would improve public health, health care, and treatment methods.”

Eng. Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General of Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, said: “The Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Strategy 2030 has placed the health sector among the priority areas in order to achieve new levels of excellence in the health care sector and address the challenges facing this sector, Through technology-based research, development and innovation.”

According to the MoU, the Ministry of Public Health and the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council will work to achieve alignment in many important fields, most notably working on developing legislation, ethics and regulation of health research and implementing policies to facilitate research activities, determining national priorities and developing a plan for the research, development and innovation system for the healthcare sector, launching joint research calls to address national healthcare challenges, cooperation in training, education and building abilities, as well as exchanging experiences and statistical data related to health.

