Doha, Qatar: The Outpatient Department of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) received more than 3 million visits, while its laboratory conducted over 24 million tests, making them the most sought-after services in 2024, according to statistics.

HMC is the main public healthcare provider in Qatar, managing 12 hospitals — nine specialist hospitals and three community hospitals — as well as the Ambulance Service, and Paediatric Emergency Services among others.

Since January 2024, HMC has been releasing monthly statistics from its hospitals and services. According to the data, outpatient services and laboratory tests were the most sought-after services in both the first and second halves of the year. The second half saw an increase in demand for both services.

The Outpatient Department recorded 3,198,989 visits in 2024; it includes 1,770,362 visits between July and December 2024, which is an increase by 24% compared to 1,428,627 visits recorded between January and June 2024.

The Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology (DLMP) conducted 24,372,843 tests; among it 11,759,079 tests were conducted in the first half of 2024 and 12,613,764 tests between July and December 2024, which is an increase by 7.27 percent.

The Center for Patient Experience and Staff Engagement (CPESE) at HMC is working to improve the Referral and Booking Management System (RBMS) to enhance the outpatient experience by optimising appointment booking, reducing waiting times, and ensuring easier access to care. Meanwhile, DLMP provides the latest diagnostic laboratory services supporting improved diagnosis, treatment, disease management, and prevention.

According to a report released yesterday on total activities across HMC hospitals and services in December 2024, the Outpatient Department received 295,997 visits by patients and 2,100,771 laboratory tests were conducted. A total of 4,142 medical reports were processed.

“HMC provides healthcare services and treatment to tens of thousands of patients each month across all of its hospitals and facilities."

“Here is an insight into the world-class, patient-centred care services delivered in December 2024. Wishing you good health and well-being,” HMC said on X platform.

HMC’s ‘Nesma’ak’ customer service helpline 16060 is the third most sought service in 2024 and it handled more than 1.7 million calls.

Nesma’ak Customer Service supports the patients’ entire journey at HMC through several services.

Its staff are available at all HMC facilities through over 65 help desks by assisting, guiding and answering the patients and visitors’ queries from 6am to 10pm and around the clock at the Hamad General Hospital’s Emergency Department.

HMC’s Emergency Services also provided care to remarkable number of adults and children – a majority of them in life-threatening medical conditions.

In 2024, the Emergency Departments at HMC hospitals received 672,701 patients, and the five Paediatric Emergency Centres of HMC treated 781,595 children. The Ambulance Service received 402,320 calls and recorded 1,887 life-flight air ambulance activations in 2024.

In 2024, all hospitals across the HMC network treated 405,571 inpatients. A total of 25,467 babies were born between February and December 2024 at HMC hospitals.

HMC’s Urgent Consultation Service, which offers telephone consultations for urgent conditions without a prior appointment, received 147,896 calls in 2024.

The National Mental Health Helpline, which provides professional mental health care and support, received 15,501 calls.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

