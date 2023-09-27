Doha, Qatar: Surgeons at the Bone and Joint Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) have performed 417 surgical procedures to treat spinal injuries since the beginning of 2022, using the latest therapeutic techniques and medical devices that have improved the therapeutic outcomes for cases of fractures and bone diseases for hundreds of patients with spinal problems or deformities.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ateeq Al Dosari, Senior Consultant and Head of the Orthopaedic Surgery Department, and Director of the Bone and Joint Centre at HMC, said that the centre performs various types of surgical procedures using advanced surgical techniques, which offer many advantages and positive results in treating patients.

Dr. Mohammed Al Ateeq Al Dosari emphasised the Bone and Joint Centre’s commitment to applying the highest standards of patient safety, which is one of the key factors for the success of the surgeries performed.

Dr. Alaa Zaqout, Spine Surgery Consultant at the Bone and Joint Center at HMC said: “Since the beginning of 2022 until mid-September 2023, we have performed 417 surgical procedures to treat spinal injuries, including 100 surgical procedures for spinal fracture fixation, 233 surgeries for cervical spine conditions, including 65 vertebral fixation surgeries, in addition to 38 surgeries for the thoracic and lumbar spine, and 43 surgeries for correcting spinal deformities (scoliosis and kyphosis), along with three surgical procedures for cases of spinal cancer.”

Dr. Zaqout also highlighted many of the specialised surgeries performed to treat spinal injuries for hundreds of patients, with success rates matching global standards and meeting the highest quality and safety criteria. These surgeries included scoliosis correction for children before puberty without affecting spinal growth using magnetic devices.

“We have performed surgeries for patients who previously had surgeries abroad, and it is known that surgical intervention on a previously operated spine injury is technically challenging due to scarring and adhesions, which increase the surgical complications. We recently performed a specialised surgery that involved the complete removal of a vertebra and spinal fixation,” he added.

Dr. Zaqout emphasised that all patients with spinal injuries undergo rehabilitation and physical therapy programs after surgery, in accordance with HMC’s policy to provide post-surgery care for all patients professionally.

He stated that these surgeries were not previously performed except with visiting doctors, or patients were sent abroad for treatment. However, today, they are conducted at HMC as part of a systematic scientific advancement of medical teams, continuous training, and missions for medical staff, along with the enhancement of medical capabilities and the provision of state-of-the-art equipment at HMC.

In addition, there is a training programme for resident doctors, followed by a fellowship programme in spinal surgery for a duration of three years, enabling the doctor to become proficient in handling spinal cases with recognised competence.

