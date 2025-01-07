Abu Dhabi: PureHealth Holding, a healthcare group in the Middle East, has unveiled that its associate Ardent Health strategically expanded its network by acquiring 18 urgent care clinics in the US market.

The medical establishments are located across New Mexico and Oklahoma, according to a press release.

Ardent acquired the clinics from NextCare Urgent Care, a step underscoring PureHealth’s focus on leveraging its international portfolio to drive growth through a bolt-on strategy, while advancing healthcare accessibility on a global scale.

The newly added clinics, six in New Mexico under Lovelace Health System and 12 in Oklahoma under Hillcrest HealthCare System, significantly strengthen Ardent’s ambulatory operations in key US markets.

The transaction further builds on Ardent’s acquisition of nine urgent care centres in East Texas and Topeka in 2024. It also broadens its reach across mid-sized urban communities in the US for PureHealth. These advancements reinforce its strategy of expanding into high-potential markets and creating sustainable, globally integrated healthcare solutions.

CEO of Ardent Health, Marty Bonick, said: “Expanding our urgent care footprint represents significant progress in our mission to create a consumer-focused ecosystem of care in each of the communities we serve.”

Bonic added: “We’re helping patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it, by increasing access to convenient, high-quality services.”

The CEO concluded: “These additional access points also bring new patients into our network while creating enhanced capacity to serve patients within our clinics and Emergency Departments.”

PureHealth remains focused on scaling its international operations to deliver stakeholder value through the bolt-on strategy of its investment in Ardent Health.

Furthermore, Ardent achieved a successful IPO in July 2024, signifying value creation for PureHealth since its investment in Ardent Health in May 2023.

Ardent Health reported $1.45 billion in revenue in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, a 5.20% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The system also reported a 6.40% annual uptick in admissions in Q3-24.

As for the UAE listed company, PureHealth achieved higher net profits at AED 1.43 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2024.

