RIYADH — The number of insured persons in Saudi Arabia witnessed a significant increase in 12 years. It has increased from 3 million insured persons in 2011 to 11.5 million in 2022, of which, 9 million are visitors, the Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel stated.



Al-Jalajel made the remarks during his meeting last Thursday with investors in the provision of health services at the Ministry's office in the Digital City in Riyadh.



During the meeting, Al-Jalajel has discussed the developments of the Health Transformation Program and the localization in the health sector program, in addition to the private sector participation projects, in order to provide the best health services for citizens and residents.



The Health Ministry has clarified that this meeting is the 18th in a series of meetings that Al-Jalajel has held with investors in the provision of health services, which resulted in 117 initiatives that were jointly implemented.



The Ministry added that this meeting aims to complete its intention to involve the private health sector in its future methodology and strategy.



A study also was revealed during the meeting that shows the most notable challenges that face investors in the private health sector, in addition to presenting special proposals and recommendations to address them.



These periodic meetings with investors in the provision of health services aims to listen to the suggestions and challenges that are facing the sector in order to provide necessary plans and solutions, and to create integration between the public and private sectors.



The meetings also aim in providing investment opportunities to achieve Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, and the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program which seek, through its initiatives, to empower all the partners in the sector.



The empowerment will be in a way that will contribute in serving citizens, residents and visitors by facilitating their access to health services, and raising its quality and efficiency.



The Ministry revealed that the call center of the business sector has received 26,577 calls through the number: 920018090 — as the center receives the inquiries of the investors in the private health sector, as well as receiving observations, and measuring the satisfaction rate with the provided services.



The total licenses that the Ministry of Health issued has reached more than 20,756 licenses, of which, 4,112 licenses in 2022, while the number of medical complexes and centers has reached more than 5,888.



The number of investment activities has reached about 44 activities, and 12 activities with immediate licenses.

