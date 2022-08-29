Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ajlan & Bros Medical Company to explore ways for the distribution of biopharmaceutical and genomics products and services.

Ajlan, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is part of a multinational conglomerate established in 1979 with extensive global private equity, real estate and industrial investments.

As part of the MoU, the parties will explore the feasibility of Ajlan becoming a marketing and distribution representative for Malaysian Genomics for genetic screening tests, mesenchymal stem cell and exosome products. Ajlan will also identify commercial research and development (R&D) opportunities for genome sequencing and analysis in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region for areas such as agriculture, aquaculture, plantations, healthcare and industrial biotechnology.

Bidding for projects

Malaysian Genomics on its part will analyse samples for genetic screening tests as well as provide Ajlan with genomic and bioinformatics expertise to bid for projects through Ajlan.

Noor Azri Bin Dato' Sri Noor Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said: "This is a really good opportunity for us to explore the Mena market for our products and services, especially in the area of R&D where we see a lot of growth especially in agriculture and aquaculture due to climate change impact and the health diagnosis for distinct population groups."

Eng Ali AlHazmi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, said: "We look forward to working with Malaysian Genomics to bring its biopharmaceutical and genetic services and products to Saudi Arabia, which is a good launchpad to the Mena region. This MoU is just the beginning as we explore how we can work closely together in the coming months."

