ABU DHABI - M42, the global health leader powered by artificial intelligence, technology, and genomics, today announced a collaboration with the Medical Tourism Association (MTA) and Mastercard to unlock access to the UAE’s world-class healthcare system.

With this collaboration, leading M42 facilities will now feature on MTA’s flagship platform, “Better by MTA”. This platform, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, will simplify travel, payment, and care planning for patients seeking world-class treatment in the UAE.

With global demand for medical tourism on the rise, the UAE is rapidly solidifying its position as a leading destination for patients seeking advanced, world-class care. Ranked 9th globally in the Medical Tourism Index, Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a destination of choice for patients seeking advanced care.

Through this collaboration, international patients can now more easily gain streamlined access to M42’s acclaimed network of world-class healthcare facilities.

MTA is dedicated to breaking down barriers to affordable, transparent, and high-quality healthcare worldwide. The “Better by MTA” platform is designed to address critical patient concerns around financing and navigating cross-border healthcare, eliminating common barriers, such as payment security and logistical complexity.

Leading M42 facilities, including Healthpoint and Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrine Centre, will be prominently featured on the platform and accessible to Mastercard users around the globe.

The "Better by MTA" platform is purpose-built to foster patient confidence by simplifying the international health experience. It offers secure and transparent transactions, streamlined logistics, and end-to-end support throughout the patient journey, addressing common hurdles such as financial complexity and anxiety around navigating unfamiliar systems.

Currently connecting approximately 1.3 million global healthcare seekers each year, the platform is on track to serve 2 to 3 million by the end of 2025.

With one-third of the world’s population able to reach the UAE within four hours, and two-thirds within eight hours, the UAE’s strategic location and advanced healthcare facilities uniquely position it as a leading destination for global patients.