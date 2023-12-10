Amy Lehockzy, Environmental, Social and Governance Director at M42, stressed that the company is working to envision a sustainable future for health with the support of technology.

She said that the company has been chosen by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be the main health partner at COP28, which confirms its commitment to making a qualitative shift to address urgent climate challenges through the adoption of advanced technologies.

Lehockzy said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the company puts people at the heart of its priorities, as more than 13 million people die each year from diseases related to climate change. She noted that the healthcare sector is the fifth-largest contributor to global carbon emissions, responsible for about 5 percent of global emissions.

She explained that hospitals use about twice or three times as much energy as traditional systems, highlighting M42's committent to doubling its efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Through its participation in COP28, M42 is seeking to establish partnerships to address the challenges of climate change, Lehockzy added.