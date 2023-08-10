KUWAIT - Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi Wednesday stressed the necessity of following up the medical centers in the southern areas and meeting needs of their staff and workers.

This came in a news statement issued by the Ministry during an inspecting visit paid the minister to Al-Adhan Hospital to reassure about action, and repaid response and care provided to patients.

During the visit, the minister met with heads of technical and administrative departments, in the presence of head of Ahmadi health directorate and hospital, it added.

During the meeting, the conferees discussed cooperation and coordination between the Ministry's sectors, the medical and administrative sections of the hospital and the directorate, in addition to challenges and obstacles facing them, and the solutions.

The minister lauded efforts of health cadres in offering services, in line with the best standards, according to the statement.

