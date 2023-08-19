Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Hikma), a multinational pharmaceutical company based in Jordan, has sealed a new strategic partnership and exclusive licensing agreement with SK Biopharmaceuticals, a global biotech company focused on the development of treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and oncology, for the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

Under the terms of the agreement, Hikma will have priority rights for the commercialisation and manufacture of SK Biopharmaceuticals’ current and future pipeline of innovative products for 17 countries in the region.

According to Hikma, the term of the agreement is for 20 years from the commercialisation of the first product.

In addition, Hikma will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialise SK Biopharmaceuticals’ first pipeline product, cenobamate, an innovative anti-seizure medication for patients with epilepsy, in Mena markets.

On this deal, Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President for Mena, said: "It gives us access to a strong pipeline of innovative products in CNS and oncology, two strategic areas of focus for us with a high unmet need in the region."

"SK Biopharmaceuticals also aims to expand from small molecule targeted therapy into biologics and we are excited to be their partner to ensure patients’ access to these innovative therapies in Mena," he added.

