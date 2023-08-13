Hikma Pharmaceuticals has signed an exclusive licensing and commercialisation deal with Rakuten Medical, to commercialise products in Rakuten’s pipeline using its photoimmunotherapy technology platform, Alluminox, in all its Mena markets.

Rakuten is a global biotechnology company developing and commercialising precision, cell targeting therapies based on its proprietary Alluminox platform.

Boosting oncology portfolio

Mazen Darwazah, Hikma’s Executive Vice Chairman and President of Mena, said: “This agreement allows us to work with an excellent global partner to strengthen our growing portfolio in oncology and biotechnology. Most importantly, this allows us to bring a potentially transformative technology to cancer patients in Mena, helping to put better health within reach, every day.”

Mickey Mikitani, Co-CEO of Rakuten Medical, added: “We are already developing Alluminox treatment in several countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and India, and this agreement further accelerates our global expansion. With Hikma's strong regional footprint and medical expertise, we expect the Alluminox platform to make significant progress in Mena.”

