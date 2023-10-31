RIYADH — The latest Healthcare Statistics 2023 Report in Saudi Arabia revealed that 37.5% of adults hold private health insurance, with 21.8% directly paying for healthcare services.



The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) released comprehensive reports, including insights on children's health coverage and adult medical check-ups. Notably, 46.8% of adults undergo annual check-ups.



The Health Status of the Population in Saudi Arabia 2023 Report indicates positive health perceptions, with 53% of adults and 70.9% of children having a very good or good perception.



However, 30% of women express a negative health perception, compared to 25% of adult men.



In terms of reproductive care, the Women Health and Reproductive Care Statistics 2023 Report discloses that 34.6% of births are C-section deliveries.



Prenatal care is robust, with 88.8% of women visiting healthcare providers at least four times before delivery. Notably, 99.8% have skilled attendance during childbirth, ensuring safe deliveries.



Private insurance plays a role in covering health costs during pregnancy, contributing to 26.3%, while 13.5% are borne by patients. Additionally, 53.6% of married women of reproductive age opt for modern family planning methods, as per the report.

