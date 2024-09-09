Muscat – The sultanate is making significant investment in its healthcare sector with over RO55mn spent on four major medical projects. This is part of Oman’s broader plan to meet growing healthcare demands driven by population growth and to seize emerging opportunities in hospitals and health centres.

Highlighting the rising demand for healthcare services, Rashid bin Salim al Aghbari, Investment Advisor at Ministry of Health, said, “The government is focused on enhancing the quality and accessibility of health services, creating significant investment opportunities in the sector.”

The funds were directed to four new projects in 2023, with more initiatives in the pipeline and approvals nearing completion. Several projects have already received preliminary endorsement from Ministry of Health’s Drug Safety Centre.

Oman’s medical equipment factories are not only meeting domestic demand but also exporting to regional and global markets. “These facilities are helping reduce reliance on imports by focusing on advanced medical equipment, biological medicines, and research and development,” Aghbari informed.

The country is also investing in medical tourism, which is expected to create new opportunities for healthcare facilities. This initiative aims to drive innovation in medical technology and attract further investments.

To attract more investors, Oman is working on improving the regulatory environment by simplifying licensing procedures and offering incentives. The government is also focusing on modernising health infrastructure and fostering innovation in medical technologies. Training medical and technical personnel is a key part of this strategy.

Aghbari added that the number of medical equipment factories in Oman has increased, thanks to rising investments and efforts to localise production. Oman’s strategic location, access to Middle Eastern and African markets, and free trade agreements with countries like the US and Singapore make it an attractive destination for medical industry investments.

