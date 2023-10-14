UAE - M42, a global tech-enabled healthcare network, has launched Med42, a new open-access Clinical Large Language Model (LLM) that aims to take the concept of ethical artificial intelligence in healthcare to a new level.

Unveiled in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, the 70-billion parameter, generative AI model is set to revolutionise the healthcare sector and directly influence the outcomes of patient care.

MED42 acts as an AI assistant for healthcare professionals, simplifying complex medical queries and helping develop personalised treatment plans based on a patient's medical history. It speeds up the decision-making process for doctors, supports pharmacists in dosage decisions, and aids scientists in reviewing medical literature efficiently. It has achieved an impressive 72 per cent score on the United States Medical Licensing Examination Sample Exam questions, outperforming larger closed models.

Developed by a dedicated team in Abu Dhabi, MED42 underwent training and fine-tuning, with experts from Cerebras and Core42. Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence ensured the accuracy of the model.

“It's one of the only open-sourced AI language models to pass the USMLE, which puts us ahead of much larger closed models,” said Dr Shaddab Khan, director of AI and Applied Sciences at G42, the parent company of M42.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, managing director and group chief executive officer of M42, said: “Med42 will accelerate global access to healthcare knowledge and embodies our commitment to making a transformative impact across the healthcare sector. M42 is pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation and charting a path towards more personalised, patient-centric care. The unique combination of M42’s world-class healthcare expertise and cutting-edge medical technologies allows us to impactfully contribute to the future of AI in healthcare – a future where AI is accessible to all while being rooted in ethics and prioritising the safety of users.

“The launch of Med42 firmly establishes and demonstrates the UAE’s prominent standing in the global generative AI space. We are grateful for the support from the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Abu Dhabi’s wider technology ecosystem.”

Ashish Koshy, group chief operating officer of M42, said: “Innovation isn't just about leading technologies. It is rooted in delivering impactful and safe solutions for real-world challenges. Med42 is not just a tool; it’s a platform for collaboration. M42 aims to catalyse global innovation in AI for healthcare, empowering experts across the globe to refine and expand the model's applications in various medical domains. Our partnerships with technology leaders, including Cerebras, enable us to bring this vision to life and achieve our long-term transformative objectives.”

