Saudi Arabia - In the presence of the Deputy Minister in charge, Eng. Sultan Al-Jaris, and Professor Ayman Abdo, Executive Director of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Riyadh Branch, the signing ceremony of the Fakeeh-Daman Program took place today, Sunday, under the generous patronage of the Minister of Labor and Social Development.



The agreement was signed by Eng. Sultan Al-Jaris and Professor Ayman Abdo, with representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, and Bupa Insurance Company in attendance.



The Fakeeh-Daman program is a testament to the Ministry of Labor and Social Development's commitment to providing healthcare to citizens and residents in the Kingdom. It is part of the ministry's initiatives to address the needs of different segments of society, especially the neediest groups.



The program aims to provide healthcare to a portion of Social Security members by offering comprehensive health services at Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital.



During his speech at the signing ceremony, Engineer Sultan Al-Jaris emphasized that the Fakeeh-Daman program represents a crucial step in strengthening the partnership between the government and private sectors. He highlighted its role in supporting the ministry's efforts to provide healthcare for citizens and residents, reflecting the Ministry's commitment to achieving its strategic goals, including social protection and improving the quality of life.



Professor Ayman Abdo expressed his happiness at signing the agreement with the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, emphasizing the hospital's dedication to providing the best health services to citizens and residents based on their needs and desires. He noted that the program will contribute to providing comprehensive healthcare to its beneficiaries and elevate their health and well-being.



Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fakeeh Care Group, described the Fakeeh-Daman Program as a model for the partnership between the government and private sectors. He highlighted its role in enhancing the state's efforts to provide healthcare to citizens and residents.

