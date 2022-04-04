Egypt - In a ceremony hosted by Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority (UPA), the Swiss Egyptian Business Association (SwissCham) signed a protocol of collaboration with the UPA.

The protocol aims to increase access to healthcare provisions in Egypt and promote the upcoming Africa Health Exhibition and Conference. The agreement was signed in the presence of Switzerland’s Ambassador to Cairo Yvonne Baumann and Chairperson of the UPA Bahaa Al-Din Zeidan.

The event also welcomed SwissCham’s network of healthcare sector companies in Egypt — DiaMed, IEC Medical Systems, Novartis, Roche, and Sonova/Phonak-Advanced Bionics.

Zeidan indicated that “this agreement is another milestone and evidence of the good bilateral economic relations between our two entities and of our mutual commitment to contribute to the continent’s health agenda and ensure equitable access of quality health technology products and services.”

Speaking on behalf of the Board of SwissCham, Kamal Abdel Malek said that “Swiss companies are global leaders in many areas of the healthcare industry and are consistently advancing diagnostics, medicine manufacture, R&D, and ground-breaking and innovative cures and technology.”

“As SwissCham’s interests serve those of its members, we seek out alliances that enable business opportunities for our members and allow knowledge sharing of Swiss best practices.”

For her part, SwissCham Executive Director Ranya Shalaby pointed out that “supporting the UPA will create job opportunities, transfer beneficial data and information to the health sector, stimulate investment opportunities for Swiss companies in Egypt, and support the localisation of manufacturing towards the realisation of Egypt’s 2030 Vision.”

SwissCham and the Swiss healthcare companies in its network will be participating in the June Africa Health Exhibition and Conference.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).