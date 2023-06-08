Egypt-based health tech Rology has acquired Arkan United, a teleradiology provider in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

The acquisition marks Rology’s entry into the Saudi healthcare market, which is the largest in the MEA region.

The Egyptian platform was established in 2017 by Amr Abodriaa, Mahmoud Eldefrawy, and Moaaz Hossam.

Rology secured several funding rounds over the last three years. In 2022, the startup raised a pre-Series A round to expand its footprint in the Middle East as well as a number of African markets, including Kenya.

Amr Abodriaa, CEO of Rology, commented: "This acquisition allows us to accelerate our mission of bringing the latest innovations in teleradiology to healthcare providers and patients in the kingdom and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Tarik Baeshe, CEO of Arkan, said: “What is clear to me is that Rology has the right people and the right disruptive solution that the Saudi healthcare system truly needs.”

