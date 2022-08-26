Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block trading deal worth EGP 10.15 million on the shares of Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG).

The block deal was executed on 2.24 million of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2022, Cleopatra Hospitals gained EGP 176.47 million in its profit after income tax, down from EGP 202.01 million in the same period in 2021.

