Egypt - Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, along with Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk, reviewed the progress of the presidential directive to enhance funding for state-sponsored medical treatment.

This initiative, part of the latest social protection package, aims to eliminate waiting lists for critical cases in all governorates, with a strong focus on supporting low-income and vulnerable citizens.

In a joint statement, the Ministries of Health and Finance announced that the state treasury has allocated over EGP 1bn in additional funds under the social protection package. These funds will enable the Ministry of Health to immediately begin treating 60,000 low-income patients without health insurance, fully covered by the state. The statement also confirmed the government’s commitment to securing further financial resources as needed, with an initial total budget increase of EGP 3bn.

The initiative covers a range of essential medical procedures, including cancer surgeries, cardiac and neurological operations, orthopedic procedures, brain and peripheral catheterizations, cardiac and vascular catheterizations, kidney and liver transplants, and cochlear implants.

According to the statement, with the support of the state budget and healthcare institutions, 2.355 million cases are treated annually across various medical specialties nationwide. The additional EGP 3bn funding for state-funded treatment, allocated from March to June 2025, aims to accelerate the elimination of waiting lists. Special efforts will be made to maximize the number of treated cases during Ramadan and April, aligning with Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt