Arab Finance: Egypt will invest EGP 90 billion to build four medical cities across Greater Cairo, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar told Asharq Business.

One of these cities will be located within the New Administrative Capital, the minister added.

The investments also include upgrading the Nasser Institute, turning it into a full medical city, alongside the establishment of two medical cities in Shubra and Maadi.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).