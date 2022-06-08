Egypt - The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), participated in the first Africa Health ExCon, which was inaugurated by the Egyptian president and held on 5-7 June at the Al-Manara Exhibition Center in New Cairo.

Amr Al-Kady, CEO of the ETPB, explained that the authority participated with a pavilion on an area of ​​25 square meters inside the exhibition, equipped with a large screen to display the promotional and advertising films of the ministry.

The pavilion was also provided with publications and various promotional materials to familiarize visitors of the exhibition and forum with the Egyptian tourist destination and its diverse and distinguished tourist patterns and products. The ETPB representatives also used to distribute souvenirs to visitors and guests who visit the pavilion.

The conference is held under the slogan “Your Gate to Innovation and Trade”, and nearly 500 African, Arab and Egyptian companies participated in the exhibition and forum, in addition to the participation of elite professors and specialists in the field of medicine at all levels and from different nationalities.

During the conference, the latest technologies in the field of medicine as well as initiatives that support the Africa ExCon as a sustainable platform that connects international healthcare partners together were showcased. The conference also offered a unique opportunity for global representatives of the healthcare sector to explore innovative medical supplies and equipment as well as other medical fields.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

