Cairo – Egypt Healthcare Authority generated total revenues and self-resources worth EGP 2.70 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022 through its Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA), a rise of 35% from the previous target value, Chairman of Egypt Healthcare Authority, Ahmed ElSobky, said.

A sum of EGP 1.58 billion was spent to offer and develop medical services provided to UHIA’s beneficiaries at affiliated medical facilities, according to an official statement.

In the meantime, Egypt Healthcare Authority managed to achieve a surplus of EGP 1.12 billion during FY21/22.

Total spending on medical services provided to UHIA’s clients amounted to EGP 4.63 billion during FY21/22. The amount was dually funded from Egypt Healthcare Authority’s own resources and the state’s general budget.

In addition, ElSobky revealed that Egypt Healthcare Authority incurred a sum of EGP 93.71 million amidst the Covid-19 pandemic during FY21/22, and contributed an amount of EGP 32.86 million for the presidential public health initiatives.

He further added that work is underway on the implementation of the universal health insurance system across all governorates in less than 10 years.

