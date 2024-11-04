The Cabinet has approved the contractual agreement between the Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA) and eHealth to manage and operate the authority’s comprehensive health insurance electronic services and digital services associated with the healthcare and health insurance sectors across the country for two years, e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments announced.

The agreement aims to accelerate the rollout of the government’s Universal Health Insurance across the country, supporting the initiative’s projects and the need for achieving operational sustainability.

“The UHIA has undertaken great strides in recent years, especially with regards to the strong steps taken towards digital transformation, in cooperation with eHealth, when it comes to providing comprehensive health insurance to all citizens in accordance with a governed system utilizing technology and digitization,” Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman and Managing Director of e-finance, said.

