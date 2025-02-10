Egypt - At the annual forum of the Universal Health Insurance Authority in the New Administrative Capital, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly underscored Egypt’s commitment to advancing healthcare.

Madbouly highlighted that the comprehensive health insurance system represents a major transformation, ensuring universal coverage through a social solidarity-based model. The state has dedicated substantial financial and human resources to this reform, prioritizing coverage for the most vulnerable.

Reaffirming that investing in healthcare is an investment in Egypt’s future generations, Madbouly outlined key divs related to the comprehensive health insurance system. During the first phase, implemented in six governorates, over EGP 51bn was allocated to equip and upgrade healthcare facilities, benefiting six million citizens out of Egypt’s 107 million population.

He noted that this expenditure indicates the expected costs required to complete the system, with approximately EGP 115bn projected to prepare the governorates in the second phase.

At the same time, he emphasized that Egypt is now entering a crucial new phase of implementation—the second phase—focused on expanding coverage. This stage underscores the state’s dedication to accelerating execution, ensuring healthcare infrastructure readiness, upgrading medical facilities, and advancing digital solutions. It aims to integrate high-population governorates, enabling more efficient and sustainable healthcare services.

Through ambitious plans to develop hospitals, train medical professionals, and enhance service integration, the government seeks to guarantee universal access to quality healthcare, leveraging lessons learned from the first phase.

Madbouly stated that the second phase of the comprehensive health insurance system requires enhanced collaboration, integration, and effective partnerships. Following the successes of the first phase, the government is fully committed to preparing for the next stage, which will include the governorates of Damietta, Matrouh, Kafr El-Sheikh, Minya, and North Sinai. Additionally, consideration is being given to incorporating a major governorate that primarily relies on university hospitals, the private sector, and civil society for healthcare services.

Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar emphasized Egypt’s dedication to enhancing private sector participation in the country’s healthcare infrastructure development.

He highlighted the growing role of the private sector, noting that the share of private hospital beds increased from 21% in 2011 to 29.3% in 2022. Meanwhile, private hospitals now account for 63.3% of the total, up from 59% in 2011. This expansion reflects increasing confidence in private healthcare services and their crucial role in addressing rising medical care demands.

Additionally, the private sector holds a significant share in Egypt’s pharmaceutical market, contributing approximately 82% in recent years.

At the forum, Stéphane Guimbert, the World Bank’s Regional Director, praised Egypt’s progress in reducing birth and mortality rates while increasing life expectancy.

He commended Egypt’s achievement of the World Health Organization’s Gold Certification for eliminating hepatitis C and acknowledged the government’s “remarkable” efforts in expanding universal health coverage. Guimbert affirmed the World Bank’s pride in partnering with Egypt on this initiative.

