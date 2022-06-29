Bahrain - With support from the Economic Development Board (EDB), Al Bayrooni Dialysis has opened Bahrain’s first stand-alone dialysis centre for treating kidney diseases and conditions.

Built at an investment of more than $1.4 million, the centre includes a full-spectrum of high-quality kidney care services focused on the needs of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients.

It is dedicated to treating chronic kidney disease as well as a vast range of kidney conditions, including hemodialysis, transplantation referrals, and holiday dialysis.

Al Bayrooni also has programmes to prevent or postpone admission to dialysis.

Dr Sandra Carmody, administrative director at Al Bayrooni, said: “Through the launch of the centre, our goal is to improve quality of life by providing the best care. We ensure this through our state-of-the-art technology and outstanding customer service.”

EDB executive director of investment development for education and healthcare at the Munther Almudawi, who said: “Healthcare is a promising sector and a critical focus area for our government. With the planned $30 billion strategic projects under the economic recovery plan, we aim to elevate the quality of healthcare for Bahraini citizens, amongst other long-term sustainable results.

“Unique projects like Al Bayrooni drive our healthcare sector forward, moving Bahrain a step closer towards becoming a leading centre for modern medicine. We hope to see their facility grow and serve more patients in Bahrain and the wider GCC.”

