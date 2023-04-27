Dubai will host the prestigious Annual World Congress of the International Confederation of Plastic Surgical Societies (ICOPLAST) from 5th to 7th May 2023. Organised in collaboration with the Arab Association of Surgical & Medical Aesthetics (AASMA) and the Emirates Plastic Surgery Society (EPSS), the global event will be held at the Dubai World Trade and Convention Centre for the first time in the Middle East.

The world’s largest gathering of plastic surgery societies, the three-day Congress is expected to attract more than 1,500 delegates from over 60 international societies, and visitors from more than 112 countries. The event provides a platform for stakeholders from across the industry including plastic surgeons, aesthetic and anti-ageing medicine physicians, residents, medical students, nurses and representatives of industry leaders to share new knowledge and innovation in the field.

The rich agenda of the Congress features workshops and talks on key current topics in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. In addition, the Congress will see experts presenting peer-reviewed research papers highlighting the latest discoveries in the field.

Dr. Jamal Jomah, President of AASMA, said: “The event caters to the immense demand from both start-ups and established national and international businesses in the sector for professional networking platforms and opportunities to interact with the public. The event will discuss the high calibre research being done by renowned plastic surgeons and leaders in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.”

Key topics that will be discussed at the Congress include surgical approaches to facial aesthetics, updates in breast surgery, state-of-the-art techniques in body contouring and advances in regenerative surgery and medicine. The event will also discuss recent updates in the treatment of breast implant illness (BII), innovative technologies in non-surgical face and body rejuvenation and minimally invasive techniques.

Dr. Zuhair AlFardan, the President of EPSS said: “This event will attract over 150 exhibitors from all over the world, who will showcase the latest technologies and advances in the field of aesthetic and plastic surgery.”

The event will shed light on current trends in the global cosmetic surgery market that is projected to grow from $46.02 billion in 2021 to $58.78 billion in 2028, despite the global impact of COVID-19. The UAE has seen a significant rise in demand for cosmetic procedures in recent years. The aesthetics industry has emerged as one of the most important contributors to the growth of medical tourism in the UAE, driven by a significant increase in the number of international and regional patients and the expansion of the local pool of trained industry professionals with international qualifications. Currently, cosmetic surgery is one of the top five procedures sought by medical tourists to the emirate.