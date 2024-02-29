Saudi Arabia - Dallah Healthcare Company, also known as Dallah Health Company, is embarking on a strategic mission to redefine healthcare services across Saudi Arabia.



With an eye on becoming the leading healthcare provider for the nation's citizens and residents, Dallah Health is also aiming to position the Kingdom as a premier destination for medical tourism. This ambition is fueled by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and the highest standards of patient care and safety.



In a significant move to broaden its service reach and enhance operational efficiency, Dallah Health has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Ayyan Company Investment. This agreement will see Dallah acquiring significant stakes in Al Ahsa Medical Services Company, which oversees Al Ahsa Hospital in Al-Ahsa, and Al Salam Medical Services Company, the entity behind Al Salam Hospital in Al Khobar. Specifically, Dallah Health will acquire 97.4% of Al Ahsa and 100% of Al Salam, marking a milestone in the company’s strategic expansion efforts.



This acquisition strategy complements Dallah Health's ongoing initiatives to grow its footprint across the Kingdom. Notably, the company has also ventured into a collaborative agreement with the International Medical Center Company (IMC), a Dallah subsidiary, and Dar Al-Handasa for the architectural design of a state-of-the-art hospital in northern Jeddah. The project aims to cover an array of medical specialties, further diversifying Dallah Health's service offerings.



Dallah Health boasts a 27.18% stake in the International Medical Center, which includes the renowned International Medical Center Hospital and the First Clinic Complex in Jeddah. Moreover, the company is a key stakeholder in the upcoming Specialized Clinics Project and the Day Surgery Center in Makkah, slated to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.



These strategic investments and partnerships underscore Dallah Health Company's dedicated pursuit of excellence in the healthcare sector. By expanding its portfolio and enhancing service delivery, Dallah Health is actively contributing to the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, aiming to elevate the healthcare landscape to new heights of success and innovation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).